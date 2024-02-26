Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $69.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

