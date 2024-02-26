Covestor Ltd Has $86,000 Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in GMS were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GMS by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 209,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

GMS Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.