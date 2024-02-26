Covestor Ltd Has $87,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.