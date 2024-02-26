Covestor Ltd Has $93,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 733.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 171,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $105.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

