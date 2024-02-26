Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,607 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 529.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ExlService were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

