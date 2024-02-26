Covestor Ltd Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,640,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

