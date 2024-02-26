Covestor Ltd Sells 238 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,195,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

