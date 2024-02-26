Covestor Ltd Sells 407 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,867,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,924,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:MC opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

