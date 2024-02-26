Covestor Ltd Sells 51 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $928.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $955.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.14. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

