Covestor Ltd Sells 852 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 169.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,368 shares of company stock valued at $37,804,852. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.