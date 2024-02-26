Covestor Ltd Sells 99 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

NYSE COF opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

