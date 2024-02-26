Crane (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 13th

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Crane has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Crane Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CR opened at $121.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

