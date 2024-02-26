Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $107.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.83.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 768.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Crane Stock Performance
NYSE CR opened at $121.91 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.59.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crane Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
