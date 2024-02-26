Critical Review: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) versus FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 4.10% 8.07% 0.72% Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FVCBankcorp and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $93.25 million 2.22 $3.82 million $0.20 58.05 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 13.24

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats FVCBankcorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

