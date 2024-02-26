Critical Review: Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) vs. GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Semantix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and GEMALTO NV/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Semantix presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 515.38%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

This table compares Semantix and GEMALTO NV/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 1.01 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.80 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats Semantix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About GEMALTO NV/S

(Get Free Report)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.