CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.85% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFB opened at $13.12 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $646.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.