Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

CCI stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

