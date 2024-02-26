Danaos Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
Danaos has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $24.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Danaos Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Danaos Company Profile
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
