Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 3,515 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,157.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

