Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.