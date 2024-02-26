Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $798,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $73,882,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $61.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

