Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $69.23 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

