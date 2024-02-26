Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105,588 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of LendingClub worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 47.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after buying an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Price Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $899.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

