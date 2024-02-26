Dayforce (DAY) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is one of 430 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dayforce to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dayforce has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce’s peers have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dayforce and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dayforce $1.51 billion $54.80 million 204.06 Dayforce Competitors $2.30 billion $275.43 million 5.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dayforce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dayforce. Dayforce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

53.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dayforce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dayforce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dayforce 3.62% 4.55% 1.12% Dayforce Competitors -68.96% -137.37% -9.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dayforce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dayforce 0 2 1 0 2.33 Dayforce Competitors 2109 14155 28627 736 2.61

Dayforce presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Dayforce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dayforce is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Dayforce peers beat Dayforce on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.