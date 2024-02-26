Desjardins Comments on StorageVault Canada Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.
StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.85. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.88.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
