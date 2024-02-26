Desjardins Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Desjardins lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.87. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.80.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$47.89 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$51.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Insiders have sold a total of 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

