Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Amer Sports Stock Performance
AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.35.
About Amer Sports
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.