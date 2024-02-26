Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

