DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) versus Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Critical Contrast

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Helbiz and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% DHI Group 2.30% 3.78% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 180.11%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Helbiz.

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helbiz and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 1.82 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.05 DHI Group $151.88 million 0.75 $3.49 million $0.08 29.75

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHI Group beats Helbiz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

