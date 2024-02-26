DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.
DRH opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
