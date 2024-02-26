DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.