Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

