DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,526,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,480,000 after buying an additional 123,449 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 434.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 424,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 345,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $122.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

