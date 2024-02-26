DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after buying an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

