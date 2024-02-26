Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

DOCS stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Doximity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Doximity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Doximity by 7.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.