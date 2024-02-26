Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

RDY stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.