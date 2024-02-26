Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Trading Down 0.3 %

Drilling Tools International stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Drilling Tools International has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTI. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Drilling Tools International by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $174,000.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

