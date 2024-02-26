Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

