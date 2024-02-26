Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Ducommun worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $48.82 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $714.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

