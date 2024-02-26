Duolingo (DUOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $177.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.04 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.