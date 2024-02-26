Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,048 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

