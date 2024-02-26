Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,899,000 after buying an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after purchasing an additional 619,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $406.77 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $407.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

