Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,904 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

