Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 212,961 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 212,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

