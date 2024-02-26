Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $737.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $690.42 and its 200-day moving average is $611.79. The stock has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $742.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

