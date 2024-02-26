Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

CW stock opened at $238.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $240.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

