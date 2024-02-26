Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,273 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Ecovyst worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 85.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.93 on Monday. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.