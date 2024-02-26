Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Equitable worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Equitable by 54.3% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $35,216,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $3,407,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,533 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $34.68 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

