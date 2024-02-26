Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $248.90 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $212.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

