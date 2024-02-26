Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Avanos Medical worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

