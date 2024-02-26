Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

